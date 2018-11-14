L'Oréal USA Announces Call for Applications for 16th Annual For Women in Science Program

Each year, L'Oréal USA partners with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to identify five exceptional U.S.-based female postdoctoral scientists who are granted $60,000 each to advance their research. Over the last 15 years, the L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship program has awarded 75 postdoctoral women scientists nearly $4 million in grants.

The program is centered on L'Oréal's belief that the world needs science and science needs women, because women in science have the power to change the world. In addition to providing $60,000 to advance their research, For Women in Science fellows receive mentorship, career coaching, media training, and access to a robust network of fellow female scientists.

"The L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship was a tipping point for me," said Dr. Livia Eberlin, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of Texas at Austin and 2014 Fellow. "The funding advanced my research and helped provided me the resources to fulfill my vision as a scientist."

The For Women in Science Fellowship welcomes applicants from across the scientific spectrum. The 2018 For Women in Science fellows were honored for their important research across a wide range of fields including neuroscience, soft matter physics, biomechanics, infectious diseases and geomicrobiology.

Application Process:

The 2019 L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship application period begins on December 3, 2018 and runs until February 1, 2019. Applicants should have exceptional academic records, clearly articulated research proposals with the potential for scientific achievement, outstanding letters of recommendation from advisors and demonstrated success or interest in supporting women and girls in STEM through community service or outreach initiatives.

AAAS manages the program's two-round application and peer-review process. In the first round, applications are evaluated by experienced scientists in the candidates' respective fields. In the second round, a distinguished Jury of eminent scientists evaluates the top-ranked candidates and selects the five winners. Fellowship winners will be announced in the fall; the awards ceremony will take place in November, 2019. Applications and additional information are available at www.lorealusa.com/forwomeninscience.

The U.S. fellowships are part of the global For Women in Science program, a partnership between the L'Oréal Foundation and UNESCO, to provide support for women researchers on all continents and at different points in their careers. Throughout its nearly twenty year history, the program has recognized more than 3,100 women, including two Nobel Prize recipients, in 115 countries.

