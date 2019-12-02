L'Oréal USA Announces Call For Applications For 2020 For Women In Science Fellowship Program

Each year, L'Oréal USA partners with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to identify five exceptional U.S.-based female postdoctoral scientists who are granted $60,000 each to advance their research. Over the last 16 years, the L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship program has awarded 80 postdoctoral women scientists over $4 million in grants.

The program is centered on L'Oréal's belief that the world needs science and science needs women, because women in science have the power to change the world. In addition to providing $60,000 to advance their research, For Women in Science fellows receive mentorship, career coaching, media training, and access to a robust network of fellow female scientists.

"The research I started under the L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship evolved into the scientific program of my own lab, the success of which in turn drove my recent tenure decision," said Dr. Sara Aton, 2008 FWIS fellow and Associate Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at the University of Michigan. "Receiving the FWIS fellowship had ramifications for my career 10 years down the road. It made all the difference at a critical point in my career trajectory."

The For Women in Science Fellowship welcomes applicants from across the scientific spectrum. The 2019 fellowship recipients were honored last month for their important research across a wide range of fields including neuroscience, biomedical engineering, paleoceanography, materials science and RNA biology.

Application Process:

The 2020 L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship application period begins on December 2, 2019 and runs until January 31, 2020. Applicants should have exceptional academic records, clearly articulated research proposals with the potential for scientific achievement, outstanding letters of recommendation from advisors and demonstrated success or interest in supporting women and girls in STEM through community service or outreach initiatives.

AAAS manages the program's two-round application and peer-review process. In the first round, applications are evaluated by experienced scientists in the candidates' respective fields. In the second round, a distinguished Jury of eminent scientists evaluates the top-ranked candidates and selects the five winners. Fellowship winners will be announced in the fall; the awards ceremony will take place in November 2020. Application and additional information are available at www.lorealusa.com/forwomeninscience.

The U.S. fellowships are part of the global For Women in Science program, a partnership between the L'Oréal Foundation and UNESCO, to provide support for women researchers on all continents and at different points in their careers. Throughout its more than twenty-year history, the program has recognized more than 3,400 women, including three Nobel Prize recipients, in 118 countries.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 30 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 22 American brands: AcneFree, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Color&Co, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

About For Women In Science

The L'Oréal USA For Women in Science (FWIS) fellowship program awards five women postdoctoral scientists annually with grants of $60,000 each for their contributions in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields and commitment to serving as role models for younger generations. Since 2003, L'Oréal USA's FWIS program has supported 75 outstanding female postdoctoral scientists from across the country, awarding them nearly $4 million in grants. L'Oréal USA partners with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to manage the program's application and peer-review process. The program is the U.S. component of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, a global philanthropy created in 1998 that has recognized and rewarded over 3,100 women scientists from more than 110 countries.

