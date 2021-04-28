L'Oréal USA to Open Second Company Headquarters in the Los Angeles Area

A strategic market for the company, L'Oréal USA has been expanding its California footprint over the last decade. With more than 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor workspaces designed to the highest sustainability standards on a 25-acre park-like campus transformed from an aerospace manufacturing site, the second headquarters will be built to accommodate the company's future growth plans.

Developed by Los Angeles landlord Hackman Capital Partners with architecture led by interior design studio, Blitz, the office space will be developed with employee health and wellness in mind. The workspace will offer amenities such as dedicated networking and collaboration spaces, an indoor-outdoor work concept with expansive outdoor patios, a wellness and exercise studio, a company store featuring products across its portfolio of brands, and an abundance of natural light coming in from the building's 45-foot ceilings.

"We are fortunate to be in a position to invest in the expansion and future of our business," said Stéphane Rinderknech, President & CEO of L'Oréal USA. "California has become a global stage for creativity, innovation, trends, diversity and talent in the beauty industry – and, as a result, it has become a driving force of our business. We are excited at the prospect of our brand teams coming together to build the future of beauty in the Los Angeles area."

Built to reflect L'Oréal USA's new hybrid working model, the company's second headquarters will enable employees to move seamlessly between in-office and remote work. In August 2020, L'Oréal USA announced a permanent hybrid work approach, allowing eligible employees to work 40% of their time (2 days per week) remotely each week.

The second headquarters will also serve as the home to the first-ever West Coast L'Oréal Professional Products Academy, offering world-class education and connection to the professional beauty community in Los Angeles and across the country. From advanced hair styling techniques and skills training to certification classes, the Academy experience aims to grow, inspire and develop salon partners and the beauty artists of tomorrow.

L'Oréal USA's second headquarters, located minutes from the Los Angeles International Airport in the heart of the region's entertainment, media and technology corridor, will complement the company's main headquarters located on the west side of Manhattan in the newly developed Hudson Yards neighborhood, which it opened in June 2016.

