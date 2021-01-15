Lorex Technology Launches New 2K Wired Video Doorbell

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorex Technology, one of the most trusted names in home security, today announced the launch of the newest addition to their suite of industry-leading smart security products, the Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection.

Featuring built-in Person Detection, the 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell now alerts homeowners of activity around their doorstep, with notifications sent to the Lorex Home app when motion from a person is detected. This smart motion feature limits the number of unnecessary notifications, such as swaying tree branches. The Person Detection feature is included at no extra cost.

"Lorex continues to push the envelope when it comes to widening our offerings of Smart Home Monitoring products," said Ilan Gershon, Lorex Director of Product Strategy and Development. "With the release of the 2K doorbell, Lorex is entering a new era of Lorex Smart Home products that continue to be easy to install, simple to use and secure for our customers."

With 4:3 aspect ratio and 164-degree field of view, the doorbell covers all angles of the front door, allowing homeowners to identify when deliveries have been dropped off. 2K video (2560x1920) is more than twice the resolution of 1080p (1080x1920), enabling the camera to display enhanced video and clarity, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) automatically corrects the exposure level in difficult lighting conditions.

Additionally, for those moments when the door can't be answered, users now have the option to answer the door remotely using the Lorex Home app on their smartphones. A ring notification will appear on the app, giving the option to answer using one of three quick responses. The Lorex Home App also offers the option to pre-record a custom message to add a personal touch to any front door. For those times when a quick response is not enough, Two Way Talk allows users to talk directly to visitors through the doorbell.

For an added level of security, the 2K Video Doorbell comes fitted with a built-in LED nightlight. The nightlight can be scheduled to turn on every night at a specific time to welcome those who arrive. Alternatively, the light can be programmed to activate when motion is detected to deter unwanted guests.

Local Storage means no monthly fees. All video recordings are locally stored on the included security grade 32GB WD Purple microSD card. The doorbell supports microSD capacity up to 256GB, should one require more storage.

A Lorex Home is a smart home. The 2K Doorbell is fully compatible with Lorex's award winning Fusion Collection, a family of high-performance wired video recorders, which allow you to add various Wi-Fi smart home devices like doorbells, floodlights and sensors, creating a tailored smart home monitoring system to meet the homeowner's needs. The doorbell is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell can be purchased online for $179.99 at www.lorex.com as well as Amazon.com and other fine retailers.

About Lorex Technology

For nearly 30 years, Lorex Technology has been one of the most trusted names in home and business security. Since its beginning, Lorex has utilized innovative technology to create monitoring solutions to provide peace of mind for our customers. Lorex products are available through retail and ecommerce channels such as Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club across the USA, Canada, Mexico and the UK.

