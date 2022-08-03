Lori Price and Winston Jimenez Join M9 Solutions' Executive Team

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M9 is pleased to welcome Vice Presidents of Growth Lori Price and Winston Jimenez to the Executive Team.

Lori arrives at M9 with more than 25 years' experience as a GovCon growth catalyst and strategist along with a portfolio of over $5B in wins within multiple industries. She is a highly experienced marketing, communications and strategic development specialist whose ability to grow companies has been proven in organizations of all sizes at any maturity stage.

Winston Jimenez Lori Price

Lori welcomes growth challenges in complex and competitive markets. She is adept at winning new work with new customers and is also a champion for account-based organic growth. She has a history of developing and executing innovative new plans and roadmaps, establishing delivery excellence and quality certification programs, and ensuring operations success by elevating client relationships and the customer experience as a whole.

Lori is a career emerging technology enthusiast who readily turns her passion into creative solutions designed to adapt to the evolving needs of customers. Prior to joining M9, Lori was the CGO of two parent organizations within a tribal organization, where she developed a multi-pronged approach towards expansive growth and diversification bolstered by contract wins with multiple new agencies. Earlier, she had served as the tribal organization's CBDO, SVP of BD for yet another tribal organization, and as Strategic Development Executive and VP at L-3 Communications (now CACI), where she was credited with co-founding its first emerging technology practice and reported directly to the Deputy President.

Lori's career began in operations, where the rapid growth of her department from 13 employees to 700 signaled a bright future in strategic development. She is known for her farsighted tenacity and ability to connect often-disparate dots, resulting in the growth of ideas, relationships and organizations.

Winston Jimenez is a former military officer with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel who began his military career as a Public Affairs officer. He comes to M9 as an experienced Operations Executive with a portfolio of emerging technology developments in blockchain and Web3 project proposals for the government.

As a Marine, Winston acquired 20 years' experience in Media, Community Relations, Strategic Communications, Journalism, and Legislative Affairs, skills which he seamlessly integrated with Business Development and proved essential while spearheading Continuous Process Improvement programs for small and large organizations in both federal and commercial arenas.

Winston played a pivotal role in creating and leading the Marine Forces Reserve (IRR) Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) Program, which was designed to enhance the effectiveness of the Marine Corps through increased capabilities across all levels of the organization from support to operation. His nascent partnership outreach with Morgan State's National Fintech Center began a new internship program for this historical HBCU.

Winston is a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, but much prefers disarming colleagues with a warm smile, outgoing personality, and eagerness to collaborate on momentous ideas that serve the people and world around him.

We are absolutely thrilled to have both Lori and Winston on the team, and can't wait to see what they have in store for all of us at M9!

