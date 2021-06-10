Lorna Luft, Liza Minnelli And The Judy Garland Heirs Trust Sign With TurnKey Beauty, Inc., To Create Judy Garland Fragrance

Daughters Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli will work in conjunction with Spinnato to develop 'Judy' , which will be reminiscent of their mother's favorite scents, aromas, and perfumes, with a modern twist.

"It will be a unisex fragrance that captures the essence of Judy Garland and evokes memories of our mother," says Luft.

"It's wonderful to be able to celebrate my mother's legacy in this special way. She would have been thrilled!" says Minnelli.

"TurnKey Beauty will oversee this project from concept to launch," says Spinnato, "including fragrance development, manufacturing and creating a custom bottle and packaging. And as another unique twist," adds Spinnato, " We will involve America in selecting the final fragrance. " By scanning a QR Code or text, fans will vote for their favorite scent – choosing among three fragrance strips inserted in prestigious magazines and stores where the fragrance will eventually live.

A business connection began when Luft became aware of Spinnato/TurnKey Beauty through her make-up artist in London who knew one of Spinnato's U.S. clients.

Luft read Spinnato's new book, "My Pursuit of Beauty – The Glitz, The Glam and the Batsh*t Crazy" and tried Spinnato's new product line, Caviar & Diamond – and loved them both. After meeting in California, they decided to work together.

"We awarded Vince/TurnKey Beauty the contract to develop Ms. Garland's 100th year fragrance because we believe he will protect her legacy and do an excellent job," says Donnie Dixon Haden, VP of Business & Legal Affairs at Stiletto Entertainment Group, overseers of The Judy Garland Heirs Trust.

To coincide with Ms. Garland's 100th birthday, the fragrance development process will be documented over the next 12 months on social media and https://JudyGarlandFragrance.com.

"I'm a big personal fan of Judy Garland," says Spinnato. "To develop a fragrance for her with Lorna and Liza is BEYOND the rainbow! Our goal is to respect Judy Garland's memory, help preserve her legacy and hopefully introduce her to a new generation of fans with this fragrance." Adds Spinnato, "Thus far, it's a wonderful, unique, collaborative effort between her family, estate and me. Naturally, it is extremely personal for her daughters; and I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility."

