HONOLULU, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorraine D. Basoc, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Nurse in the field of Medicine as a Registered Nurse at Benchmark Behavioral Health Systems.

Focusing on adolescent and young adult males, Benchmark Behavioral offers treatment for a variety of psychiatric and behavioral disorders including conduct disorder, sexual disorders/sexual misconduct issues, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, Asperger's disorder, developmental disorders, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, personality disorders and substance abuse issues for young adult males (ages 13 – 20).

Specializing in Teenage Behavioral and Mental Health, Lorraine has over a year of experience in the nursing field and has served a year in her current position.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Basoc obtained a Bachelor of Nursing degree at Brokenshire College, Philippines. Following this, Ms. Basoc became a Registered Nurse with the Hawaii Board of Nursing and holds certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Training.

In her free time, Lorraine enjoys reading.

For more information, please visit www.bbhsnet.com.

