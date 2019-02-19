Los Angeles Auto Show Names FleishmanHillard As Its New Public Relations Agency Of Record

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®), one of the largest auto shows in the world, named FleishmanHillard, a global public relations and marketing agency, its new public relations agency of record. Beginning this month, FleishmanHillard will lead a full array of communication services for both the consumer-focused LA Auto Show and its press and trade show, AutoMobility LA™, including media relations, social strategy and strategic partnerships.

"Partnering with a global agency like FleishmanHillard will provide the LA Auto Show with resources to reach a wide range of new audiences," said Terri Toennies, President of AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show. "We are excited for our new partnership and believe FleishmanHillard will bolster both shows beyond their current reach, while maintaining their respective base."

Throughout the two-year agreement, FleishmanHillard will support the LA Auto Show's mission to evolve its proven platform for brands to engage target audiences and for attendees to discover the latest innovations, gain key insights and network.

"The LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA are must-attend events for industry professionals, influential shoppers and enthusiasts," said Emily Frager, general manager of FleishmanHillard's Southern California office. "We're honored to support this L.A. treasure and eager to amplify global awareness and appreciation of the show's unique attractions and events."

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/ . For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram . Listen to past panels, interviews, and keynotes on AutoMobility LA's new podcast at http://automobilityla.com/podcast/ .

FleishmanHillard

