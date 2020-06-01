Los Angeles Based, 8th Floor LLC & ChildFaceMask.com Give Back to the Community While Protecting Children from COVID-19, Viruses, Allergies, & more

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC recently confirmed that a new potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome has been linked to COVID-19 within children. So, as communities throughout the US are easing stay at home measures and re-opening parks, movie theaters, stores, shopping malls, and more; it's extremely important that just like adults, children are also wearing well-fitting and effective personal protection gear to reduce the spread and exposure of COVID-19 and other viruses. Unfortunately, most personal protection masks are designed for adult usage and cannot offer the same protection to children because they are loose fitting and leave open gaps, inhibit easy breathing, or obstruct vision. So, to protect children, Los Angeles based 8th Floor LLC, created ChildFaceMask.com and is devoted to keeping little ones protected properly.



"As a parent, I understand the importance of keeping kids protected at all costs," said Ronny Mirel, so-founder of Floor 8 LLC. "We're not only making KN90 certified child-size face masks which are shipping immediately online, but for every purchase, we're donating masks to local hospitals and child-focused organizations in need throughout Southern California."



The masks are washable and made from a non-woven high quality, breathable soft antibacterial 4-ply fabric and include an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear straps to ensure a secure yet comfortable fit for ages 3-9 years old. In addition to reducing exposure to COVID-19, the masks are proven to help prevent child infection of viruses and bacteria as well as reducing the occurrence of respiratory allergies, such as hay fever, allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma & more. Available in fun prints including: camo, kitties, doggies, butterflies, and more in sets of four to 12.



Features include:

100% non-woven, high-quality, breathable, and soft fabric

Antibacterial

Active carbon filter for superior bacteria filtration

Washable

Adjustable elastic ear straps

Easy folding

Adjustable nose bridge

FFP2 graded, KN90 mask with 95% protection



"Children are more susceptible to some viruses and more resilient to others," added 8th Floor LLC co-founder, Sidney Richlin. "It was important to us that every child who needs a mask will be able to get one that can protect them properly and they would be comfortable wearing it."



By ordering directly through www.childsafemask.com, families are also helping provide masks for children in need because for every purchase, the company is donating masks to local hospitals, child and family focused organizations, and underprivileged youth in Los Angeles and Southern California.

For more information, please visit www.childsafemask.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12824365



