Los Angeles-Based Boxing Studio Gloveworx Announces East Coast Expansion

Opening in January 2019, the 3,700 sq. ft. studio represents the company's East Coast expansion and its third location in the US. Gloveworx combines boxing with conditioning and strength training available through intimate group and personalized one-on-one sessions in an enthusiastic team environment. The fitness brand is the brainchild of Leyon Azubuike , celebrity trainer whose client-list includes Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Nick Carter and John Goodman, among others.

"We set out to deliver health, wellness, and empowerment to individuals and communities everywhere with personalized, caring support," said Azubuike, a former US Nationals Heavyweight competitor and two-year Temple University football captain. "We're excited to see our expansion plans come to life and to bring the Gloveworx philosophy back to my childhood roots with the addition of a New York City studio."

In addition to providing expert coaching from elite athletes with diverse competitive backgrounds, Gloveworx also incorporates wearable technology and biometric data analysis into its personal training programs to help clients make more informed choices in their daily lives.

"At Gloveworx, we strive to help people 'become unstoppable' in everything they do, whether it's our clients, our communities or our teams," said Carly Oates, Manager of Culture & Community. "From the front desk and management to your coaches and fellow training mates, every person is working hard to create a place where you can push beyond your comfort zone and become physically and mentally stronger through the process. We're all in it together."

Like the Los Angeles locations in Santa Monica and Westfield Century City, Gloveworx World Trade Center will feature a full-size competition ring for boxing workouts prominently at the entrance of the studio. It will also offer a turf area for functional strength training and core exercises, a full complement of resistance training equipment, heavy bags, speed bags, VersaClimbers, Woodway treadmills, and Olympic lifting racks and platforms. Guests will additionally be able to purchase a variety of exclusive Gloveworx merchandise including branded gloves, gear and hand wraps.

Gloveworx has grown from the initial Santa Monica flagship in 2015 to become a renowned household name in the fitness space. Contenders of all levels and celebrities alike enjoy the experience because it keeps them inspired, mentally engaged, and excited to participate in every session.

Gloveworx at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center is located at 185 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007. For more information or to book a session, visit: gloveworx.com .

About Gloveworx

Gloveworx is a premier state-of-the-art boxing studio and athletic performance facility, founded in 2015 by Leyon Azubuike.

