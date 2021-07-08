Los Angeles based PACT Capital Announces Opening of Fresno Office

FRESNO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Capital Inc., a California based commercial real estate mortgage banking firm that provides capital market services for Multifamily, Commercial and Agriculture, has announced the official opening of its Central California Office located in Fresno, California.

The office is in the Palm Bluffs Business area located at 970 West Alluvial Avenue, Suite 115 in Fresno, California 93711.

PACT Capital also announced earlier this year its founding and opening of its headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

"The amount of activity in the Central Valley market is unprecedented and has presented an opportunity to grow our footprint faster than anticipated. We have found there is great demand for delivering trusted, institutional capital advisory and private lending to a market which has been historically underserved. It is even more special to us because Fresno is our hometown," said Adam Mortanian, managing partner.

In addition to its real estate mortgage banking services, PACT Capital manages a private mortgage debt fund ("PACT Capital Income Fund, LLC") focused on short-term bridge lending secured by agriculture and commercial properties.

"At PACT Capital we serve clients as true capital partners and investment advisors, helping farmers, real estate owners, business owners, and investors achieve their real estate goals. It made sense to establish an office in the heart of the Central California to better service our growing client base here," said Tyler Shegerian, managing partner.

To learn more about PACT Capital or inquire about financing options, visit www.PACTCap.com, email [email protected], or call 559-775-7228 or 213-799-7228.

PACT Capital, Inc., is a commercial and agricultural real estate capital advisor and direct lender with offices in Los Angeles and Fresno, CA. The principals bring over a decade of real estate banking, operations, and transactional experience arranging commercial real estate financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, and agriculture assets. By employing a comprehensive approach with each client, PACT Capital's goal is to optimize a borrower's property and portfolio cash flow through smart, short-to-long-term liability management. PACT Capital is a trusted real estate capital partner - delivering every time.

