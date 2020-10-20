Los Angeles-Based Print Manufacturer that Popularized Pole Banner Campaigns Develops Environmentally-Conscious Graphic Recycling Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Flag & Banner, the Los Angeles-based company that popularized city light pole banners for the 1984 Summer Olympics, has reimagined the product with sustainability in mind. The company has announced its Graphic Recycling Program and use of PHOENIX Eco Banners, which provides an eco-friendly alternative to the millions of limited-use PVC banners that end up in landfills annually.

AAA Flag & Banner's proprietary PHOENIX Eco Banner material is 100% PVC-free and designed to reduce landfill waste. Made from lightweight polyethylene, these pole banners can be easily recycled and used to manufacture entirely new products. AAA Flag & Banner popularized city pole banner installs with their debut at the 1984 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles, California

"Pole banners are most often used for short-term promotions of concerts, musicals, exhibits and other local events, but they're typically used in large quantities creating significant waste for local landfills," said President & CEO Craig Furst. "We originally brought pole banners to major metropolitan areas nationwide, and now we want to make this high-value advertising medium more environmentally-friendly."

Most pole banners are petroleum-based (PVC) which is not recyclable, leading to millions of pounds of waste annually. The average pole banner campaign utilizes approximately 350 pounds of PVC, with larger campaigns surpassing 2,500 pounds. AAA Flag & Banner's PHOENIX Eco material eliminates this problem by utilizing recyclable polyethylene, which is 100 percent PVC- free.

Furthermore, AAA Flag & Banner implements Pole Banner campaigns entirely in-house, from permitting and manufacturing to installation and removal. This enables AAA Flag to efficiently manage the recycling process once the PHOENIX Eco Banners are ultimately removed. Banners are stored at AAA Flag facilities nationwide, then delivered in truckload quantities to local processing plants where they are chipped into plastic pellets and sent to various plastic manufacturers. The next life of PHOENIX Eco Banners are often recycled patio furniture, outdoor decking and plastic pallets.

"It's time for our industry to evolve, with a new focus on sustainability," continued Furst. "And when it comes to Pole Banners, we want to pave the way just like we did back in 1984."

Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online, at http://www.aaaflag.com . The company's Graphic Recycling Program is detailed in their blog, at http://www.aaaflag.com/news/introducing-our-graphic-recycling-program-and-phoenix-eco-banner/

About AAA Flag & Banner

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service, large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. They print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, retail, sports, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts in using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

