Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes Sklar Kirsh among Los Angeles' Most Admired Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the firm is included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the list of Los Angeles' top firms to work for is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys."

"Our firm is a very special organization and is home to a diverse team of attorneys and professionals," said Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar. "We are deeply committed to creating an atmosphere of kindness, teamwork and collegiality, in which our colleagues can provide the best service possible to our clients. We are honored to be recognized as a Most Admired Law Firm."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation, and bankruptcy law firm founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms. The feature reports that the firm "is committed to making the office a friendly, supportive, positive, and safe place to work. Attorneys and staff fraternize both in and outside the workplace (there is no "us vs. them" mentality between attorneys and staff), and the culture is familial and casual (the year-round casual dress code is an example of this). There is a focus on the team at Sklar Kirsh and everyone works to support both the clients and one another in delivering outstanding legal service. The staff is highly collaborative and cross-trained to provide support across departments and positions."

According to the publication, the factors considered in establishing the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance. To read the firm's profile in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired Law Firms special edition, visit here.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law, as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

