Los Angeles Business Owners Invest in Their Employees' Financial Education with New 'Live Richer™ Speaker Series'

"We are energized to showcase our Live RicherTM speakers because they are some of the best at what they do," said Brett Rossmann, CEO of ConsumerTrack. "The wisdom and financial experience they have will provide value in our employees' daily lives. We are investing in this series to accelerate their success with financial information and tips to allow them to realize their goals."

The first installment will focus on taxes and showcase an incredibly knowledgeable speaker on the subject, H&R Block tax expert Kathy Pickering. With 20 years of experience in tax administration, Pickering has deep knowledge of the tax-filing process and how taxpayers can plan to get the tax outcome they want. She is currently the vice president of regulatory affairs at H&R Block and executive director of The Tax Institute. The Tax Institute, H&R Block's center of tax expertise, studies tax law changes so H&R Block can support its network of tax professionals, online tax preparation products and other tax prep services.

"ConsumerTrack's leading personal finance site, GOBankingRates.com, has a mission to engage and educate our audience of millions of Americans about their money," said Jeff Bartlett, President of ConsumerTrack. "We want to follow this same vision to make sure our own team and their families make the best financial decisions in their lives. Our call to Live RicherTM is not just about money, but to put our employees in a position to live the life they want and set themselves and their families up for success."

This series will be hosted by GOBankingRates' very own Jaime Catmull. Catmull, known to readers as Your Money Champion, is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts who want to share their experience and knowledge.

Learn More about Your Money Champion at https://www.gobankingrates.com/your-money-champion/

The Live RicherTM Speaker Series will be live streamed to the public on the GOBankingRates Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GOBankingRates/. Additional content will also be published on GOBankingRates.com and its vast syndication network.

