Los Angeles Celebrity, and Global Skincare Expert Jacqueline Schaffer Marries Kevin Stichter, a Prominent Florida Attorney

In an intimate private wedding ceremony at the St. Regis Hotel in Aspen, Colorado, Los Angeles Celebrity, and Global Skincare Expert, Jacqueline Schaffer has married Kevin Stichter, a prominent Florida attorney.

Kevin Stichter and Jacqueline Schaffer-Stichter

The ceremony was a small, private affair, attended by close friends and family with the appropriate COVID 19 protocols in place. Attendees came from around the globe for the event, and the ceremony was held outdoors in the Main Courtyard with the beautiful Aspen mountain scape backdrop. The couple chose to keep the event very private and intimate, with only invited attendees allowed to be present, no media or news coverage. The wedding dress was provided by renowned Australian dress designer, Martina Liana.

Jacqueline Schaffer, M.D., is an American entrepreneur and businesswoman, an International Best-Selling author, and a globally renowned expert on the subject of dermatology and skin care. She founded Schique Skincare, a natural skincare product line, and an International non-profit organization, A Sandwich A Day. She is also well known in the Los Angeles community for her appearances in events such as the LA Fashion Awards, and her work with celebrities such as Olivia Culpo, Jeanine Mai, and the founder of multi-million-dollar company Think Thin, Lizanne Falsetto. Jacqueline has also modeled for magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Maxim South Africa, and FHM Norway.

Jacqueline chose to return to medicine and relocated to South Florida, to be near immediate family during the pandemic earlier this year. There she met Kevin Stichter, a prominent attorney serving South Florida, and felt an immediate romantic connection. Months later, Kevin proposed, and she quickly accepted.

"Sometimes, things happen to put you in the right place at the right time – I had no idea, that I would meet someone after coming from Los Angeles to South Florida, that would be the ideal man for me – it was magical, and I could not be happier," stated Jacqueline. "He has captured my heart – and I can't wait for our future life together."

About Kevin Stichter, and Jacqueline Schaffer – Stichter

The happy couple chose to have their wedding ceremony in beautiful Aspen, Colorado, where both privacy and safety could also be ensured for their guests and family during these unusual times. They plan to continue to reside and work in South Florida.

