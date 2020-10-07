Los Angeles Chargers Launch New Mobile App, Developed By YinzCam

The new app was designed to meet the needs of the Chargers' fans, whether at home or in SoFi Stadium. Available for iOS and Android devices, the team's official app offers everything from streaming of live game broadcasts (in market) to real-time statistics, rosters, depth charts and standings. The app also provides in-depth, daily coverage of the club, including the latest news, game highlights, practice interviews, thousands of photos and a selection of podcasts.

Fans can personalize their mobile experience by selecting which types of content they want to surface on their home screen and what categories of push notifications they want to receive, while they "Bolt Up" their phone with a Chargers background and an app icon of their choosing to match. At the same time, the team can reconfigure the app at any time using YinzCam's proprietary content management system, and even create different layouts for different segments of its fans.

"We're very excited about partnering with YinzCam to re-imagine one of the centerpiece components of our digital footprint," said Chargers Chief Marketing Officer Steve Ziff. "YinzCam's new content management system will afford our content creators even more versatility to engage our fan base with cutting-edge technology and world-class design. Together we're developing new interactive concepts and methods to help reach, engage and entertain Chargers fans around the world on a daily basis."

The team's new app was also designed to complement the team's new state-of-the-art venue with directions to SoFi Stadium, parking information, an interactive seating map and mobile ticket management through Ticketmaster. The mobile app has unique features, as well, such as fan profiles for season-ticket members to customize the app further.

Additional features coming soon will include digital discounts for season ticket members at the stadium and an augmented reality portal, which will allow fans from all over the world to virtually walk onto the Chargers' field from their own living rooms.

"We are thrilled to add the Chargers to our roster of NFL clients," said George Scott, YinzCam's Chief Strategy Officer, who recently joined the organization following a 12-year career with the league. "Steve Ziff and his team have a unique vision for how they will engage their fans, and we are excited to use our platform to deliver the dynamic personalized experience that they are looking for. The app will be a sandbox for the Chargers and YinzCam to innovate together to create unparalleled world-class features for Chargers fans."

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed nearly 200 mobile apps for leagues, teams, venues and events around the world.

YinzCam.com | @yinzcam

SOURCE YinzCam

Related Links

http://www.yinzcam.com

