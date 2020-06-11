Los Angeles County and 3Di Systems Partner to Release Anti-Price Gouging Solution in Record Time, Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With an increasing number of Covid-19 positive individuals in the Los Angeles area, some businesses have taken advantage of the panic, increasing prices of essential items like toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, and more. Often, these price increases equate to over a 10% markup on goods and services that could help residents to successfully get through an emergency. Not only is this practice unethical, it's illegal in the state of California, and prevents many from acquiring the supplies they need to keep themselves, and their families, healthy and safe.

"3Di was approached by the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) to discuss how we could help the community solve this problem," said Rajiv Desai, CEO of 3Di Systems. "Within 48 hours, we used our low-code platform and created an anti-price gouging solution that will allow county citizens to lodge price gouging complaints and help to launch investigations to enforce consumer protection laws."

The technology was built leveraging 3Di System's Engage platform, which allows citizens to use current technologies to request services and interact with city administration directly. The anti-price gouging app will allow citizens to report illegal pricing using a mobile app or a browser on their phone, as well as to attach any relevant photos.

To learn more about LA County's fight against unfair pricing practices, visit their Anti-Price Gouging page on their website for more information.

If you believe you are a victim of price gouging in the Los Angeles County area, save your receipts and call (800) 593-8222 or file an online complaint .

About 3Di Systems

3Di Systems is a Los Angeles-based solutions and services company with almost two decades of experience providing award winning technology for the public sector. Through its powerful low-code 3Di Engage platform that includes solutions for affordable housing, fire prevention, and community engagement, 3DI Systems makes transforming cities and counties into digitally current communities their mission. For more information, visit www.3disystems.com.

