Los Angeles County Community Colleges Make It Easier For Employers To Recruit Their Job-Ready Talent, For Free!

The website ( https://CollegeCentral.com/lacccjobs ) makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to Los Angeles's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students taking classes from home.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from Antelope Valley College, East Los Angeles College, Glendale Community College, Los Angeles City College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College, Pierce College, Rio Hondo College, Santa Monica College, and West Los Angeles College.

"We're excited to bring a branded centralized gateway to link employers to prospective employees who have received their education and training from the community colleges of Los Angeles, the nation's most populous county. After an easy, one-time registration, employers can post unlimited opportunities to recruit direct from the county's community college educated talent pool," said Dr. Ryan Cornner, Vice Chancellor for Educational Programs and Institutional Effectiveness with the Los Angeles Community College District.

Cornner continued, "This is a single website for our county's employers to get the L.A. community college talent they need, right now. They can simultaneously post any number of jobs, for free, to any or all Consortium colleges. It's the right website tool at the right time when employers are struggling to reach and hire the local talent they need in the L.A. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers win. Our students win by the Consortium bridging the gap with the College Central Network's free job site."

"Our community colleges provide great value for employers and contribute directly to Los Angeles county's economy. Our students are prepared and ready to move into our local workforce, now," Andra Hoffman, Career Director at Glendale Community College emphasized. "All possible obstacles have been removed, making it easy for Los Angeles county employers to register and post jobs for free. This is what organizations need to staff up. Employers want job-ready talent and that is exactly what the Consortium can provide, targeting our students and alumni who want to live and work in our county. It's a win/win for Los Angeles county."

According to Dr. Jill Zimmerman, Dean, Student Life, Antelope Valley College, "The broad range of talent that graduates from the Consortium's colleges bring to the workforce fills many high-demand jobs, including accounting, administration of justice, automotive technology, business, child development, computer information systems, culinary arts, hospitality, machining, marketing, music, nursing, theater arts, welding, and much more."

"This is a great way for employers to tap into a pool of diverse talent, and to help broaden their corporate and consumer culture in order to create access and equity," said Vicki Rothman, Faculty Leader of the Career Services Center at Santa Monica College. "This will help us connect with industry, whether it be for internships, mentorships, or guest speakers in order to expose our students to a whole world of careers they might not have ever considered."

Cynthia Patino, Career Development Specialist, Rio Hondo College said, "The Consortium is a direct pipeline to our county's emerging job seekers. Our students are highly skilled and have been well prepared to reach their career goals! Many of our graduates are working adults who have added new skills and are now ready to step into jobs located in Los Angeles county."

Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, explained, "The Consortium is launching during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when many employers have been creating new job opportunities. They are rehiring now as the country reopens. Employers need to target timely job postings in response, for our college students and alumni willing and able to jump in to meet their state's, county's, or cities' specific hiring conditions. Los Angeles community colleges are well positioned to help their local and state's economies rebound now and to quickly fill their hiring needs in an era of rapid economic and technological change."

Miller added, "Many employers traditionally have posted jobs only at the closest community colleges. But, with the Consortium, employers can easily extend their reach, at no cost, and post throughout the county, or target a specific combination of regional Los Angeles community colleges."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all participating colleges in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the county's economy. We have greatly simplified the process and allow employers to easily recruit the county's home-grown entry- level talent. The Los Angeles County Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that, particularly with the added current complications of closed campuses, remote learning, and a difficult hiring environment."

Statistics show that approximately 306,000 undergraduates attend Los Angeles county community colleges.*

* "Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System," National Center for Education Statistics, accessed August 12, 2020, https://nces.ed.gov/ipeds/use-the-data.

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 23 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

CONTACT:

Barbara Anderson

800-442-3614

[email protected]

SOURCE College Central Network