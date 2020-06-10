Los Angeles Cutting-Edge Luxury Apartment Communities Select Management by The REMM Group

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four multifamily properties, each with a high-profile location, surrounded by trendy dining and shopping, offering cutting-edge amenities like rooftop patios and custom interiors, have all selected a Southern California based management firm, The REMM Group. They are The Fairfax, at the corner of Fairfax and First street in Los Angeles, The Vues on Gordon between Sunset and Hollywood Boulevard, The Roy on Overland Avenue and The Link in Glendale.

The Vues on Gordon and three additional cutting-edge mixed use and multifamily communities have chosen The REMM Group for Real Estate Management. The luxury apartment communities have distinctive features like rooftop decks, custom interiors and a wine bar.

In the last decade there has been considerable consolidation in the multifamily management sector. The largest multifamily management companies each manage over a 100,000 units nationally and, until recently, had been the preferred choice for owners of luxury properties. That trend may be changing. The REMM Group manages just over 5,000 apartments all located in Southern California.

"Owners tell us they value our Southern California focus," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group,

"We are big enough to have the professionalism, depth of management expertise and technology advantages they require. The advantage we have over the giants in our industry, is that our Senior Management Team is involved in the management of each property. We are deeply aware of the market challenges and opportunities those properties face and are able to adjust quickly to market changes. Owners want that agility and hands-on attention for these premium properties and their residents."

Those residents will find The Fairfax offers them Bertazzoni appliances, custom Italian cabinetry and spectacular views of Los Angeles. The Vues on Gordon has views of the Hollywood sign from the rooftop deck, an EV charging station and a Co-Work Creative Space. The Roy's unique sky bridge deck and a location close to the Santa Monica and Sunset beaches is winning hearts. While The Link's extras include a wine bar, views of Griffith Park, a dog-wash and dog park.

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They provide commercial property management for industrial, office, retail, mixed-use and multifamily properties. The REMM Group's corporate office is in Tustin, CA.

