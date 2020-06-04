Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Digitizes Supplier Registration & Solicitation Process with Ivalua in 1 Week

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has selected and deployed Ivalua to digitize supplier registration and solicitation processes. Ivalua's solutions were successfully deployed in 1 week with over 150 vendors successfully registered in the first hour after go-live.

LADWP is the largest municipal water and power utility in the United States, serving over four million residents. It was founded in 1902 to deliver reliable, safe water to residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. In 1917, it started to deliver electricity.

LADWP had previously accepted all bids via paper. The COVID-19 crisis disrupted their ability to do so due to the health and safety controls and security required so the department needed to rapidly digitize their processes.

LADWP faced significant time pressure and required a rapid deployment without delays or unexpected complications. Within a single week, Ivalua delivered a streamlined supplier account request process, supported the creation of a solicitation bid / shell, and the ability to upload secure, sealed bid packages. The deployment was achieved on budget and ahead of schedule.

In recent years Ivalua has become the technology of choice for public sector procurement leaders throughout the U.S. and the world. Customers span all levels of government and include the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, State of Maryland, State of Vermont, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and many others. Ivalua's deep understanding of public procurement, demonstrated success delivering on time and on budget and ability to deliver robust capabilities tailored for the public sector rapidly have been key factors in its success.

"Digitization of public sector procurement has become a necessity," said Mike Cook, Head of Public Sector at Ivalua. "We are proud to be the technology partner of choice, as LADWP accelerates its digital procurement transformation, helping them to continue to prioritize the health and safety of their customers, employees and vendors, and providing a solution with the compliance and transparency required in public sector procurement."

