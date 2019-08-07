Los Angeles Dodgers Partner With Postmates To Drive Innovation At Dodger Stadium

Postmates Live, in coordination with Levy and its team members, will be available for fans to order concessions from stands in the "Top Deck" section of the park for the duration of the season. It will roll out to the entire stadium for the 2020 season. In addition to the engaging fan activations at concessions, Postmates branding will also be visible at Dodger Stadium throughout the multi-year partnership.

"The LA Dodgers are an iconic part of LA culture and so is Postmates. Having the opportunity to bring our mission to enable anyone to have anything on-demand to Dodger Stadium is extremely exciting for us," said Bastian Lehmann, co-founder, and CEO at Postmates. "My co-founder Sean grew up in LA so this is a partnership that really hits home for us at Postmates. Go Dodgers!"

"At Dodger Stadium, we're always looking for ways to enhance the gameday experience," said Michael Wandell, Dodger Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. "In partnership with Postmates, we have co-authored the most dynamic and innovative mobile ordering platform in professional sports."

To order within Dodger Stadium, fans just need to open the Postmates app on their mobile devices and:

Browse and select desired offerings.

Place an order, pay in the app.

Once orders are placed, fans will receive a pickup time and text notification when the order is ready.

Orders will be available at designated Postmates Pickup points located throughout the stadium (initially only at Top Deck before full-stadium roll out in 2020).

Earlier this year, Postmates launched a skip-the-line service, now called Postmates Live, with AEG and has been a staple for their largest festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach, etc.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT LOS ANGELES DODGERS

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with six World Series championships and 23 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com , follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers . For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com .

