Los Angeles Drug And Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA) Press Event: Data Reveals City-Wide Affliction With Alcohol Outlet Density Correlating To Higher Crime
Oct 21, 2019, 19:32 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA) will host a Press Event to reveal a newly developed resource to assess the correlation between alcohol overconcentration and crime. Policy makers for all 15 City Council Districts will now have the means to observe, identify, and act upon hard data to reduce the alcohol-related harm long-endured in their Los Angeles communities. L.A. DAPA is confident this new data resource will help the City Council pass an Alcohol Restricted Use Subdistrict (ARUS) Ordinance.
When: Tuesday October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m.
Where: Los Angeles City Hall - Los Angeles, CA 90012 (1st Street Steps)
Who:
- Randal Henry, DrPH, MPH, Founder, Community Intelligence
- Sarah Blanch, Co-Chair, Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA)
- Jerry Hall, Founder, PourSafe
- Brenda Villanueva, Co-Chair, L.A. DAPA
- Miriam Castro, Community Member, City of Los Angeles
- Loren Bustillo, Community Member, City of Los Angeles
- David Ryus, Councilmember, City of Los Angeles
Why:
- Councilmembers need to understand the harm their constituencies face
- An excess of alcohol availability threatens community safety/welfare
- Elected officials have become too dependent on alcohol revenue
- Action needs to be taken to improve our communities/reduce alcohol over-concentration and related harm
- Legislation (ARUS) is required to addresses these issues that some city officials have chosen to ignore
L.A. DAPA Member Organization
Pueblo Y Salud
Behavioral Health Services Inc.
Spa-2 Communities in Action
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Social Model Recovery Services
COPALM
Tarzana Treatment Centers
Institute for Public Strategies
United Coalition East Prevention Project
Koreatown Youth and Community Center
The Wall Las Memorias Project
P3 Partnership for a Positive Pomona
Women Against Gun Violence
Paso Por Paso Inc.
Women's Christian Temperance Union
CONTACTS:
Cynthia Nickerson, 323-675-8785
Mayra Jiménez 323 683-4687
SOURCE Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance
