Los Angeles Football Club Partners With Postmates To Bring LAFC Gear Right To Fans' Doorsteps

"LAFC's fans are some of the most engaged across the global sports landscape and Postmates is the leader in on-demand delivery in Los Angeles. We are proud to partner with Postmates to give our fans the ability to order their favorite LAFC gear on Postmates from the safety and comfort of their home," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and Chief Business Officer. "This partnership continues our mission of giving our fans a best-in-class experience."

Everything an LAFC fan would want to wear in support of their club including fan-favorites like jerseys, scarves and hoodies can now be found on Postmates.

"LAFC and Postmates are innovators on the cutting edge of sport and technology and this partnership cements both organizations' place at the forefront of the fan experience," said Mike Buckley, SVP of Business, Postmates. "This is an exciting time to be an LAFC supporter and Postmates' customer as, collectively, we expand our respective reach into new and exciting areas."

Through the end of the year, Angelenos should keep an eye on Postmates and LAFC social channels for exciting holiday offers and new merchandise drops.

"Our collaboration with Postmates will be the first of many future joint endeavors as we intend to explore innovative products and services that will enhance the guest experience at Banc of California Stadium and in our community," said Christian Lau, Chief Technology Officer at LAFC.

The LAFC merchandise store will be found in Postmates' recently launched shopping experience that brings the best of local retail right to customers' doorsteps, just in time for the holidays. Through this new product, retailers now have the ability to drive growth by creating a virtual storefront that gives customers access to their products through a unique and tailored shopping experience on Postmates.

To order contactless delivery, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers pay zero delivery fees** when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited , for $9.99 per month.

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

Now in its third season, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS club serving the greater Los Angeles area. Coming off a record-breaking 2019 where the Club won the MLS Supporters Shield and established MLS records for most points, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class football club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

