Los Angeles is First City to Get Prestigious New Nanny Service

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Nannies, America's most prestigious nanny service, has launched its unique brand of child care in Los Angeles. The first city in the United States to enjoy this vital service, Elite Nannies works on the principle that every family is unique and has different child care needs.

Elite Nannies

The specialized services provided by Elite Nannies will ensure a harmonious fit between the family and its nanny. Hiring only the most skilled professionals, each child-care provider comes to Elite Nannies with a broad range of experience, from teachers and nurses to trained chefs, personal trainers and more. At minimum, every Elite Nannies child-care provider possesses a bachelor's degree.

With safety being a top priority, each nanny is expertly selected based on Elite Nannies' strict SafeSitters™ process. The multi-faceted security process uses fingerprint registration with TrustLine – California's comprehensive state-wide background check. This includes access to the California Department of Justice and FBI databases.

"Our nannies are subject to extensive phone and face-to-face interviews, and must have a minimum of five references from previous employers," says Roxanne Peake, founder and CEO of Elite Nannies. "In addition to our thorough hiring process, we ultimately ensure that the candidate's values align with the family we are matching."

"Not only are our nannies there to help children thrive, but they are supporting the parents also. Our families really embrace the nannies' additional skills because they make such a positive impact on their daily schedules."

For example, Personal Assistant Nannies help run chores, set business meetings, book travel and other related tasks, ultimately enriching the family's quality of life, whether it's spending more time together or providing the time to focus on career or the home.

"One thing our families have in common is that they all lead busy lives. They are looking for more than just a nanny," says Peake. "They require nannies that can bring those extra additional skills to not only help their children but the family as a whole."

For more information, visit www.elitenannies.com or contact Roxanne Peake directly at +1 424-343-3783 or roxanne@elitenannies.com.

Elite Nannies was founded in Los Angeles in 2019 by Roxanne Peake, a mother who has professional experience in the fields of teaching and nursing. More than just a nanny service, Elite Nannies matches families with the best-qualified nanny who reflects the family's lifestyle.

