Los Angeles Launches CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud

Shahid Chaudhry (pictured right), Chief Tax Compliance Officer for the City of Los Angeles, spearheaded the city's NextGen Financial Ecosystem Collections platform project and stated, "The implementation of IMPACT HD™ 2.0 has provided the city an unprecedented level of control over all of our procedures. We are now able to streamline and systematically automate many of our business processes. With IMPACT HD™ 2.0 we anticipate a significant uplift in productivity and efficiency as well as clear visibility into our current processes so we can continuously improve upon them in order to better serve our citizens."

"The City of Los Angeles is ranked as one of the top most innovative cities in the country and continues its legacy as a technology leader by adopting revolutionary cloud solutions. CSS is truly honored to have been entrusted with the City's NextGen Tax and Legal Collections processing system project and to have been able to switch from their old system with complete success to the IMPACT! HD™ 2.0 Platform in only 6 months. We are truly excited with this partnership and look forward for a long and successful relationship with the City of Los Angeles," said Sergio Seplovich (pictured left), Projects Director at CSS, Inc.

About the City of Los Angeles – Office of Finance

The City of Los Angeles is vast. It sprawls across roughly 470 square miles with 80+ neighborhoods connected by approximately 6,500 miles of streets. More importantly, it is home to over 4 million Angelenos and over 500,000 businesses with even larger dreams, goals and aspirations. The Office of Finance carries an important responsibility to ensure these four million entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders have the necessary services and city infrastructure to thrive. As LA's primary revenue generator, The Office of Finance engages in the pursuit of excellence in financial management for the City, its residents, and its businesses.

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms. CSS's financial cloud platform removes the prohibitive costs of acquiring new technology and workforces to overcome fundamental day to day processes. Leading Tech-Municipalities, like the City of San Francisco, have been leveraging intuitive agile forward technology to engender turn-key automation with CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystem platform, enabling them to cost-effectively leverage cutting-edge financial Fintech technology with the added benefit of a streamlined workforce. This, in turn, enables veteran City operations staff to focus daily financial processes, revenue management efficiencies & customer service.

