Los Angeles Times Reaffirms Its Endorsement of Sydne Jane Michel for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Times recently renewed its endorsement of judicial candidate Sydne Jane Michel for election as a Judge in Los Angeles County in the November general election. The Times previously endorsed Michel for the June primary election as well.

"There are four runoffs for Los Angeles County Superior Court seats on the Nov. 6 ballot, and each includes a candidate that The Times endorsed in the June primary. We believe we made the correct choices then, and we again endorse those four candidates for the court.

The Times supports Michel because between her and rival Patricia "Patti" Hunter, a Los Angeles deputy city attorney, she is the better candidate and would make a better judge."

Endorsed by over 100 organizations across the political spectrum – including the Los Angeles Times – Sydne Jane Michel is the preferred candidate for this judicial office in Los Angeles. For more information about Sydne Jane Michel's candidacy for judge in Los Angeles County, visit michelforjudge.com.

For more information about Sydne Jane Michel's candidacy for judge in Los Angeles County, visit michelforjudge.com.

Source: http://www.latimes.com/opinion/endorsements/la-ed-superior-court-endorsements-20181010-story.html

SOURCE Sydne Michel for Judge 2018