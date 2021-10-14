Los Angeles Unified School District Extends Partnership with IXL Learning to Spur Academic Achievement

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the personalized learning platform used by more than 12 million students, today announced a renewal agreement with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Through this partnership, the second-largest K-12 district in the United States will continue using IXL's award-winning platform to supplement math and English language arts (ELA) instruction.

LAUSD's mission is to ensure academic excellence by providing high-quality schools and innovative learning opportunities for all students. With over 1,100 schools spanning more than 30 municipalities, the district is the largest public school system in California. LAUSD also serves a large bilingual and English-language learner population, with Latino learners accounting for 73 percent of its student body.

LAUSD needed a program to support students' daily instruction and ensure equitable access to education following the shift to distance learning in Spring 2020. The district soon implemented IXL district-wide in Fall 2020 to bolster its English language arts and math initiatives, and it became a preferred platform throughout the year. As pandemic-related disruptions persisted, LAUSD sought to better identify learning gaps, use personalized plans to fill them and offer effective interventions so that no student fell behind. To meet these needs, LAUSD again turned to IXL's comprehensive curriculum, Real-Time Diagnostic and in-depth reporting tools to support all of its schools.

"IXL's mission is to prepare tomorrow's leaders for success by ensuring every student has access to an exceptional education," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We are excited to provide LAUSD's diverse student body with learning experiences that spur academic growth and empower educators to make data-informed decisions throughout the year."

How LAUSD uses IXL

School leaders deeply value IXL's robust set of skills that align with California Common Core Content Standards and match LAUSD textbooks. Teachers use IXL's curriculum to support whole-class and small-group instruction, and assign skills for homework to reinforce knowledge. Each IXL skill automatically adapts to learners, so teachers know that students are supported and challenged as they begin to master content. IXL also created customized skill plans for LAUSD, which show teachers the specific IXL skills that match the district's curriculum maps, making lesson planning seamless.

Educators use IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , to understand exactly what students know and precisely what to do to help them improve. The diagnostic pinpoints grade-level proficiency, and creates personalized action plans that help close gaps. Teachers count on IXL Analytics to monitor student progress, accurately measure knowledge levels throughout the year and make smarter instructional decisions.

IXL's impact in California

IXL serves 1 in 5 students in California and is proven to boost outcomes . Research shows IXL schools performed better than non-IXL schools on both the math and ELA sections of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. A study also found that schools that used IXL Math or ELA were more likely to achieve Blue or Green ratings on the California Math and ELA Dashboards.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 12 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 90 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

