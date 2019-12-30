Los Cabos Based Global Networking Platform And Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Celebrate the Defining Milestones of 2019

From the categorically handsome actor and director Bradley Cooper , to the rising stars of Emily Blunt , Adam Levine , and Scarlett Johansson , leading influencers graced the covers of Ocean Blue Magazine's 2019 editions. A collection of must-read stories of fashion, art, entertainment, travel, health, dining, real estate, and more, flowed from the pages as readers were taken around the globe on a journey to discover modern-day luxuries and the inspirational moments and people of the time. Subscribe to Ocean Blue Magazine .

Through their global sphere of influence, Ocean Blue World's team of experts strive to provide personalized luxury services and experiences for their growing list of discerning clients, internationally recognized luxury brands and advertisers. Broadening their existing high-net-worth client database, this year the luxury platform added major industry players including the likes of Aeroméxico, VUHL, Sunrider Tours, and CRAIC Yacht Cabo. Further collaborations included award-winning #BornToDance choreographer for SKIP Entertainment, Brian Esperon, headlining with Ocean Blue World's custom-designed sportswear. Ocean Blue World would like to thank all clients for their business throughout the year and looks forward to furthering luxe collaborations and partnerships in 2020.

Renowned for delivering the ultimate luxury event experience, Ocean Blue World creates high-profile #OceanBlueEvents and #OceanBlueExperiences with clients across the board sprinkling their staple brand into an experience of stylish pursuit. This year's lineup was impressive as ever with the meaning of one-of-a-kind tailored events taking on a whole new level.

The #ByInvitationOnly Sparkles & Bubbles Brunch revered inspirational women in the community at the stunning ocean view home of Caleta 52 in Palmilla which recently sold for over $3.5M through the leading luxury brokerage Engel & Vö̈lkers Snell Real Estate. This year's second edition of the #ATPCaboPoolParty designed for the professional players of the Los Cabos Open, uncovered the magic of summer with Ocean Blue World participating with their signature Blue Mojito artisanal ice cream at the beautiful surroundings of Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos.

Late October, the Grand Prix Racing Night hit the streets of Mexico City at top speed. Honoring the prelude of the Formula One World Championship, this event fired up the thrill of the luxury sport all in the name of fast cars. "This year's GP Racing Night, created together with Andrés Simg and Paola Ibarra, was over the top electric with the spirit of Formula One around every corner. Ocean Blue World proudly left its signature mark as a night to be remembered for all racing enthusiasts," states Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner and CEO of Ocean Blue World and Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.

Finally, drawing the spotlight to Mexico's fastest growing destination, an alliance with Aeroméxico and The Los Cabos Tourism Board brought seven top global influencers from Paris, Barcelona, Madrid and London to experience true paradise in Los Cabos. Along the way, the #TotalCABOExperience made for some unforgettable opportunities for documenting their adventures and blowing up their blogs and Instagram feeds. Follow the #WheresNext most instagrammable moments and stay informed on the latest #OceanBlueExperiences.

Stepping out in style, Ocean Blue Productions offers loyal clientele and partners all aspects of videography and photography services. With exclusive access to the most sought-after A-lister events, the in-house production crew go #BehindTheScenes to capture the highest level of quality production and #MustHave moments. This year's production highlighted top global events including the Los Cabos Art Week with UNIQ Luxury, Grand Prix Racing Night, the official opening of Nobu Los Cabos, The Los Cabos International Film Festival, Sabor a Cabo, and an array of professional golf tournaments. Furthermore, Ocean Blue Productions is proud to #MakeItHappen raising awareness at local charity events for non-profit organizations such as Casa Hogar, Gente Joven Por Un Cambio, and the AMA Foundation. Be there every step of the way and follow the Ocean Blue Productions YouTube Channel.

For Ocean Blue World, the year's defining moments undoubtedly moved the business forward at full volume. As innovators in the field of luxury, Ocean Blue World is the brand you want to know about and be a part of. Drumming up the excitement for 2020, the luxury networking platform looks forward to placing the next footprints that will further shape its global accomplishments.

