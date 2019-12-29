LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Vö̈lkers Snell Real Estate, the leading luxury real estate brokerage in Los Cabos, Mexico, reflects on 2019 as a year of big, bold and noteworthy moments. With a 22-year history of impacting the landscape through the brokerage of hundreds of residential properties and exclusive developments, Engel & Vö̈lkers Snell Real Estate celebrates their successful year in review further reinforcing their foothold in the luxury market.

Los Cabos' Leading Luxury Brokerage Reflects On Their Biggest, Boldest And Most Noteworthy Moments Of 2019

Starting with the big, for the fourth consecutive year, the brokerage was honored with Best Real Estate Agency in Mexico by the acclaimed International Property Awards. A powerful reflection on their story of providing an incomparable service experience in every aspect of their business, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate are thrilled to once again be distinguished as among the best property professionals across the Americas.

With exclusive representation at The Residences at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, The Residences at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort Los Cabos, Viceroy Los Cabos, and Harmonia Communities in San Jose del Cabo, the brokerage now adds Paraíso Residences and Mar a Cielo to their growing portfolio of developments. As a result, a new office has opened in the heart of the Cabo San Lucas Marina and a second office will soon open within the in-vogue resort community of Cabo del Sol - now bringing the total number of offices throughout the Baja California Sur region to 11.

La Datcha Cabo, formally known as Villa Celeste, was the company's most significant sale in Pedregal from August 2017. This year, the property set in motion to complete its absolute restoration and now the ultra-luxury villa, part of the Tinkoff Collection, is open for reservations. Finally, celebrity visits included actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, visiting the nearly $2M listing Hi-Evolution Gym, and this month of December marks the soon-to-be-launched brand-new website snellrealestate.com, that will kickoff 2020 with major excitement.

Then to the bold. Known for their out of the ordinary and unique tactics, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate delivered a match made in paradise hosting the esteemed 2019 Luxury Real Estate Spring Retreat in partnership with the global network Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. This one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase the true quality of their brokerage, property listings, and the unique destination of Los Cabos to the movers and shakers within the industry, presented significant value to talk and generate real business.

Additionally, the luxury brokerage partnered with Lifestyle Asset Group introducing collective ownership services to the Los Cabos market. Representing shares being offered in a select number of extraordinary properties listed by Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, this collaboration offers a smart solution to Los Cabos' luxury second home market for both buyers and sellers. Wayne Lefkowitz, Sales Director for Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate states, "By aligning our services with Lifestyle Asset Group we are ensuring that the marketplace's luxury homeowners have a dynamic sales solution at hand. We can now provide the most sophisticated and effective collective ownership services for families to affordably own vacation homes."

When it comes to noteworthy moments, year end, the brokerage's volume of closed transactions increased by nearly 25% compared with 2018. The highest sale was in the sought-after, 5-star resort community of Villas Del Mar for $7M; only two residences out of 21 now remain at The Residences at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort; and because it's so much better owning two penthouses and not just one, a second record-breaking sale from the same buyer took place at The Residences at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, with full ownership of the entire top floor. In continuation of the later, branded residences offering unique amenities are a significant trend in the Los Cabos market, and notably, 2019 was a year that comprised of exceptionally higher demand for this resort-style living than all previous years.

With their finger on the pulse, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate consistently perform in the top division of the Baja California Sur market upholding their more than 70% share of the market's multi-million-dollar listings. Their current highest listing price is the exclusive beachfront compound of Casa Hidalgo coming in at nearly $38M, while 2KM of oceanfront land in Todos Santos is listed for $72M. "The property market in Los Cabos is very active with an ever-growing high demand for luxury properties. The travel and leisure worlds, media and celebrities, confident investors and people of high net worth from the USA, Canada, Europe, Russia, Asia, Australia, and more, are finding Los Cabos to be on or amongst their first choices for investment. Our dedication to servicing the international community discovering and investing in Los Cabos will only continue with the increased demand," says Vanessa Fukunaga, President & CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.

Drawn to the destination for ease of flight accessibility, comfortable temperatures, exquisite beaches, and value for money representation in terms of second and third home markets, it comes as no surprise that the Los Cabos Tourism Board has reported 2019 closing with a nearly 10% overall growth in tourism. For Engel & Vö̈lkers Snell Real Estate, top of mind is the distinct focus to truly #BringLosCabosToTheWorld through strategic actions that firmly move the business forward. Proud of all their biggest, boldest, and most noteworthy accomplishments from 2019, the premier luxury brokerage looks forward to leading the charge into 2020 for another groundbreaking year. #VacationInvestRetire in Los Cabos, Mexico with Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.

