Los Lunas Self Storage Not Afraid to Fight for New Business as Meta, Amazon Now Expand Ops in NM

LOS LUNAS, N.M., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon and Meta are expanding their operations south of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Small businesses like Los Lunas Self Storage are poised to fight for the resulting new customers.

With the influx of new employees coming to these tech giants, the need for storage during relocation is dire in the village of Los Lunas. With its own new facility now online, Los Lunas Self Storage set itself up to meet the needs of Los Lunas for the coming decades.

Los Lunas Self Storage at 290 Los Morros Road, Los Lunas, New Mexico.

"In the past two years, we saw there was a need for self-storage on the west side of Los Lunas, where all the growth is," explained Debbie Sannes, a representative for Onshore LLC, owner of Los Lunas Self Storage. She went on, "That is why we decided to build the facility in the Los Morros Business Park – to fulfill the needs of the area."

Their previous facility is closer to the communities of Peralta and Bosque Farms. The newer facility, Los Lunas Self Storage - West, is also expected to serve residents of Valencia and Los Chavez. For more information about location, or to reserve a unit find Los Lunas Self storage at https://loslunasselfstorage.com. For details about Los Lunas Self Storage, see https://loslunasselfstorage.com/about.

Los Lunas Self Storage Expanding to Meet its Community's Needs

Last year, Los Lunas Self Storage had just one safe and easy self storage facility, but decided to expand to meet demands of their growing community. Their second, brand new facility has just come online and is already filling, but they now have sufficient units of all sizes ready. Large units handle items up to the size of automobiles and smaller units cover just a few square feet.

Los Lunas Self Storage has drive-up gated access, professional, on-site management, and 24-hour access and surveillance. The goal was to make Los Lunas Self Storage a safe and easy place for both current and newly relocated locals to store items.

New Mexico natives have a major ownership stake in Los Lunas Self Storage, and the small business employs local professionals from the area. They feel they are positioned to be the small business option for customers from Albuquerque, Los Lunas, and surrounds.

The expansions of Amazon and Meta in Los Lunas offer an exciting opportunity for local small New Mexico businesses. As self-storage needs expand, Los Lunas Self Storage is ready to fight for customers.

