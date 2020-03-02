Lose An Hour, Gain Points For A Free Shareable At Noodles & Company

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, today announced Noodles Rewards members will receive bonus Rewards points when they place an online order during daylight saving weekend (DST), valid from March 7–March 9.

Rewards members will earn 850 bonus points when they take advantage of the deal, enough to score a free Cheesy Garlic Bread or other regular shareable on their next visit. The offer encourages guests to take DST, starting March 8, in stride by getting the most out of a shorter day with a convenient and delicious meal from Noodles.

"Mealtime doesn't need to be a stressor for families, especially when we lose an hour to the time change," said Jonathan Tress, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "It couldn't be easier to order with Noodles' Quick Pickup feature, where Rewards members can skip the restaurant line by placing their order online or via the Noodles mobile app."

Guests must join the Noodles Rewards program by Friday, March 6 to take advantage of the offer. Rewards members can find locations, order from the app, skip the line at pickup and earn points on every purchase. Learn more and sign up by downloading the app or visiting noodles.com/rewards.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

