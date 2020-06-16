Lose It! Appoints Patrick Wetherille as CEO; Former CEO and Co-Founder Charles Teague Steps Into Executive Chairman Position

BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lose It! , the food-tracking and weight loss app with over 1.4 million monthly active members, has announced that Patrick Wetherille , former VP of Growth, has been appointed as the new CEO, as former CEO and co-founder, Charles Teague, steps into the Executive Chairman role. Eric Puidokas, former VP of Engineering, has been promoted to the position of President and has taken on the management of all operations related to the company's product development.

(PRNewsfoto/Lose It!)

Founded in Boston in 2008 to mobilize the world to achieve a healthy weight, today Lose It! is one of the most successful and long-trusted apps in the marketplace due to its cutting-edge technology that helps members make educated decisions through simple calorie tracking. Users have lost over 92 million pounds using Lose It!.

"When I joined Lose It! in 2008, my primary goal was to have a meaningful impact on the world. That impact is felt amongst our two big stakeholder groups – our members and our employees. We've built a company that embodies an alternative narrative for startups by prioritizing employee wellness, sustainable financial success and the success of our members," said Charles upon reflecting on his tenure with the company. "The last five years of cash flow positive growth has cemented the company in an extremely strong position and I'm excited to step into the Executive Chairman role to create space for Patrick to lead the company in increasing our impact on the world even further."

Patrick's journey with Lose It! started when he downloaded the app as a user to kickstart his own weight loss journey per a recommendation from a friend who had success with the app himself.

"Lose It! had a profound impact on my personal health," Patrick said. "The app helped to motivate me during a time in my life when I was struggling to balance the stressors of business school and social demands with my own health and wellness."

Patrick joined the Lose It! team in 2012 as VP of Growth. As he steps into the CEO role during a global pandemic, he is focused on positioning the company for future success and supporting members as they adjust to new challenges.

"As the Coronavirus pandemic took hold, we quickly adapted our product and marketing strategy to provide users with access to new educational content and an open support forum as they navigate these challenging times, while continuing to prioritize the health and wellness of our employees," Patrick added. "While it's been challenging to step into this new role amid the Coronavirus pandemic, I could not be more proud to lead this company in bringing innovative weight loss products to market with a team that's dedicated to member success."

About Lose It!

Lose It! is mobilizing the world to achieve a healthy weight. By providing the most comprehensive, personal, app-based weight loss program, Lose It! has helped more than 40 million members shed over 92 million pounds. Available on iOS and Android devices, Lose It! empowers members to live healthier lives and achieve their weight loss goals through motivation and challenges, coaching, overall health management, and the insights that come from tracking and monitoring daily calories, exercise, and nutrition. To learn more about Lose It!, visit www.loseit.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

SOURCE Lose It!