Lost Spirits Distillery, Inc. Crowd Funded Stock Round Sells Out Despite Economic Crisis

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lost Spirits Distillery, Inc. , an internationally acclaimed distillery, most known for its ground-breaking technology, world class spirits, and immersive tour experience announces it has broken crowd funding records and plans to expand into the Las Vegas market.

Lost Spirits now holds the title of "most oversubscribed offering" in crowdfunding history of the largest crowdfunding platform - WeFunder, obtaining just shy of $2.2 million dollars in subscriptions in a matter of days after announcing to its fans its plans to build a new bigger and better Lost Spirits in Las Vegas.

The announcement of the Las Vegas project caps several great years for the high-growth company. Lost Spirits operates a surreal distillery tour and tasting experience in Los Angeles. In 2018 it was the first distillery to be named the "World's Best Distillery Experience" by all three organizations (Drinks International, The Spirits Business UK, and the American Distilling Institute). In 2019 the company launched "Fish or Flesh" a sold out (pre-covid) Island of Dr. Moreau inspired restaurant described by Forbes magazine as, "a lavish, magnificent, opulent, joyous and wildly surreal and unique experience that is unlike any dinner you will ever enjoy." The company also won "World Whisky of the Year" in 2019 from Dominic Roskrow's Wizards of Whisky UK.

The new Las Vegas experience will be built on the grounds of AREA15 , an experiential entertainment complex offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, bars and eateries and much more.

"Lost Spirits Distillery takes its guests on a dream-like tasting experience, guiding them from one sensory experience to another while interrupting the way people typically interact with their product, making them a perfect fit for AREA15," said Winston Fisher, AREA15 CEO.

According to WeFunder, "Lost Spirits showcased their incredible operation with a loyal, passionate, and dedicated community. Their ability to raise over $2M in two weeks is a clear statement from that community -- we love this and want more of it. The expansion to Las Vegas is a natural evolution and we believe that as they continue to grow, Wefunder will be a powerful outlet for them to activate that community to fuel their expansion efforts."

"We are so grateful to all our new shareholders and to AREA15 for giving us a chance to build our dream facility in Las Vegas. It's truly a humbling experience," added Bryan Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of Lost Spirits.

Lost Spirits Distillery Inc. is an internationally acclaimed entertainment company engaged in the research, design, and development of experiences. The distillery has received multiple best in class designations and international awards for its rums, whiskies and tasting experience. For more information, visit www.lostspirits.net .

