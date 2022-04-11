Lostsofficial, Upcoming 17-year-old Canadian Pop Artist releases first Music Video in Milton, ON, Canada - 'Me and You'

The song 'Me and You' is about liking a girl who is coming over. The whole music video revolves around preparing for the girl's arrival.

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The script was written by Lostsofficial and Bran, a local videographer, who also filmed the video. The song was produced by Kenickie (David Baggett) and Cowritten by (GrayTheColor) Brian Aouad. Lostsofficial also mixed the music. Bran helped in editing, and some edit inspirations were taken from Jay Omar. Owais Malik was the photographer on set.

"The music video is about liking a girl, and she is coming over. The whole music video revolves around preparing for her arrival; whether it be dressing up, choosing outfits, cleaning the house, making the bed, etc., everything is done in preparation for her arrival," says Lostsofficial.

It's been a long time since Lostsofficial released another original song. Lostsofficial has been busy creating music and singing to famous Youtubers/ Tiktokers in the live streams.

Lostsofficial's last singles, Backed Out and Sober, gained lots of exposure and were loved by music lovers worldwide. Music videos were always on the cards for Lostsofficial, but it took longer than usual. "The first song, 'Backed Out', featured an American boy, and the pandemic didn't allow cross borders collaboration in the music video," says Lostsofficial. "I really looked for opportunities, but it didn't work."

The second song, 'Sober', was released with no music video, but for 'Me and You', Lostsofficial was determined to get a professional video done. Lostsofficial worked with a few classmates from school and the music studio where the 17-year-old works for Co-Op. The video was shot in Etobicoke on the border of Toronto in a penthouse that was rented online.

When discussing future songs, Lostsofficial mentioned an upcoming 'Bite Me' release on May 6th. The song has been sensational and already gained momentum on social media and live stream, and listeners are anxiously waiting for the release. Lostsofficial plans to shoot a music video for the song as well.

LostsOfficial is an upcoming 17-year-old Canadian Singer/Songwriter, Musician, Engineer, and more. LostsOfficial constantly works to impact the industry and pave his way to the top. With smash hits 'Me and You', 'Bite Me', 'Yes Or No' and 'Myself' in the works, LostsOfficial promises to make good music that everyone will enjoy!

