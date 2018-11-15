Lot18 Debuts New 'Elvis' Wine In Celebration of The Icon's 50th Anniversary Comeback TV Special

This limited edition wine launches just in time for the holidays and makes a great gift for fans of the famed cultural icon, memorabilia collectors and anyone who simply enjoys a good bottle of wine.

These collectable bottles can be ordered exclusively at Lot18.com/Elvis while supplies last. The wine was carefully crafted by the team at Lot18 to celebrate the famous icon's life and music.

Elvis Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

Sleek, charismatic, legendary. For the 50th anniversary of the Elvis' comeback special, we celebrate his life and music with a Cabernet Sauvignon that brings on the rock 'n' roll and will leave you swooning like a heartsick fan. Get all shook up by the flavors of black cherry, plum and savory herbs, grounded by concentration and balance — you won't be able to help falling in love with this red. Like Elvis himself, it's a wine that inspires many imitators, but there can only be one original.

