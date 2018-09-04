LOTE45 Partners With Itiviti's NYFIX for New Execution Platform

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, has partnered with Brazilian risk management provider LOTE45, a prominent technology provider to the buy-side industry. The combination of Itiviti's NYFIX independent trading hub with LOTE45's Asset Portfolio Manager (APM) and Compliance Portfolio Manager (CPM) will provide asset managers an execution platform, with full regulatory framework verification.

LOTE45's pre-order CPM system allows robust regulatory framework checks before executing trades that comply with CVM555, BACEN 4661, CMN 4444, 1585, Managerial Funds Regulations and managerial set ups. The order flow will leverage Itiviti's NYFIX trading hub to reach capital markets and brokers worldwide, while post-execution, the APM system will calculate the net asset value (NAV) online; measure risk through stress tests, historical and parametric value at risk (VaR); as well as performance attribution for any period.

The solution connects onshore and offshore administrators and dealers through Itiviti's award-winning NYFIX Marketplace client connectivity service, which combines global reach and regional proximity. LOTE45 leverages the NYFIX platform's ability to seamlessly connect with any OMS solutions; this "plug and connect" feature positions NYFIX as the natural go-to solution for local and regional vendors looking to expand their international footprint at minimal cost and within a short timeframe.

LOTE45 is already the sixth Brazilian partner firm to join Itiviti's Global Alliance Programme (GAP), the umbrella under which the company manages all partner relationships globally, enabling clients to leverage a highly integrated network of providers.

"We've launched our new trading platform, offering a full execution platform through the integration with NYFIX" says Ronei Frigerio, LOTE45 CEO. "LOTE45 has made great strides by adding new clients and expanding the scope of our offering. We needed a short time-to-market launch and were impressed with the versatility and integrated services of NYFIX. This partnership enables us to focus on our business ensuring our clients immediately get access to capital markets."

"Through the Itiviti Global Alliance Programme, we are building a strong community of technology providers, both traditional and SaaS/cloud-based, that want to work with an agnostic, un-conflicted vendor," says Philippe Carré, Global Partnerships Director at Itiviti. "We are not a buy-side technology provider ourselves and do not compete with our partners; it is in our interests to ensure NYFIX connections are lit up quickly and efficiently, while providing participants security and robustness. Our strategic vision remains to operate a global connectivity utility for trading and post-trade services."

About Itiviti

tiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centers the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

About LOTE45

LOTE45 is a Brazilian global provider company of risk and operational management system trusted by over 70 of the Brazilian´s top-tier Portfolio Managers, insurance companies and Family offices. LOTE45 began its operations in April 2006 with focus on asset management and financial advisory but in April 2008 started offering global Risk and compliance solutions through APM- Asset Portfolio Manager. The "name" LOTE45 is a tribute to the investment bank Garantia founded by Jorge Paulo Lemann and its unique and strong culture. The word "LOTE" means harvest while "45" was the number that Garantia used to have on the floor in the stock exchange Bovespa and BM&F in Brazil. Thus, the name LOTE45 refers to "Garantia´s unique harvest" and excellence culture.

For further information, please visit http://www.lote45.com.br/BR/index.php.

