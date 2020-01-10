Lothar Thoma, New Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebruder Weiss

LAUTERACH, Austria, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of the start of 2020, Lothar Thoma assumes responsibility for the Air & Sea division of the international transport and logistics company Gebruder Weiss. The graduated economist is going to reinforce the Management Board around Wolfram Senger-Weiss (Chairman), Peter Kloiber and Jurgen Bauer. The resolution was adopted by the Supervisory Board of Gebruder Weiss in December 2019. As communicated by the company earlier in 2019, his predecessor Heinz Senger-Weiss (45) had decided to resign from his executive function on the Management Board of Gebruder Weiss effective January of 2020.

Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebruder Weiss.

52-year-old Lothar Thoma will perform a variety of tasks within the global company. Gebruder Weiss is present in 30 countries and only recently expanded to the U.S. market in 2017. The westernmost location is situated in San Francisco, the easternmost one in Taipei, Taiwan. At major logistics hubs overseas, Gebruder Weiss has positioned itself as a specialist in the area of logistics solutions, in addition to its expertise in air and sea freight, operating its own terminals there, among others in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The goal of the company is to offer uniform standards and IT solutions in the area of supply chain management to its customers all over the world. This service bolsters the position of Gebruder Weiss among the industry's quality leaders.

Lothar Thoma started in the Air & Sea freight division of Gebruder Weiss on Sept. 1, 2019. Since then, all activities in this area have been handed over to him step by step. Born in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, he has been working in the logistics industry for more than 20 years and has most recently been responsible, as CEO, for the overall business of an international logistics group. Before that, he held various executive positions with other renowned international transport and logistics companies.

About Gebruder Weiss

Gebruder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with the needs of its customers, Gebruder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices, having implemented myriad ecological, economic and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with exceptional service experience focused on responsible and economical solutions.

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

T 312-494-0422

Related Images

lothar-thoma-managing-director-air.png

Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebruder Weiss.

Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebruder Weiss.

Related Links

International Transport and Logistics Company Gebruder Weiss

Gebruder Weiss Management Board

SOURCE Gebruder Weiss

Related Links

https://www.gw-world.com

