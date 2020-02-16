LotLinx Accepts PCG's Vanguard & NextGen Leader Automotive Website Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the auto industry's leading VIN Demand Platform™, announced today its recognition in the 2020 Automotive Website Awards. PCG Companies' Brian Pasch founded the AWAs in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing, and social media.

Through an extensive process, experts at PCG review, research, and rate the leading products for dealers to incorporate into their process or showroom. This year, LotLinx was proud to accept the NextGen Leader award in Marketing Automation in addition to the prestigious Vanguard award for their proprietary /AI/ product suite, LotLinx TURN™.

In an effort to recognize innovative thinking, PCG created the Vanguard award. Brian Pasch, CEO and Founder of PCG Companies explains, "When you examine the definition of a Vanguard, I think you will agree that it's very appropriate: A group of people leading the way and at the forefront of new development or ideas."

"PCG's thorough review and research is a testament that those recognized in the AWAs are truly the best solutions for dealers to incorporate into their business. It's an honor to accept both the Vanguard and NextGen Leader awards," noted Len Short, LotLinx Chairman and CEO.

The AWAs took place the night prior to the start of the National Automotive Dealers Association Convention (NADA) where LotLinx will be exhibiting at Booth #3394C. The Wynn hosted the award show which presented dozens of awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers, with over 150 industry leaders in attendance.

About LotLinx:

LotLinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN demand /AI/ technologies. Founded in 2012 and based out of Chicago, IL LotLinx provides a VIN Demand Platform™ that enables precision retailing via patented data science and /AI/ technologies. The company has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Crain's Chicago Business' 2018 Fast 50 list, annual recognition on the Auto Remarketing Power 300 list, several Automotive Website Awards (AWAs), and a spot on 2019's Most Promising Automotive Technology Solutions list by CIO Review. LotLinx is committed to providing unparalleled technology to the direct benefit of the dealerships they serve. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com .

