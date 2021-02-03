LotLinx Brings Vehicle Marketing System to Dealer Desktops with TURNx Browser Extension

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the automotive industry's leading Vehicle Marketing System, announced today an expansion of their all-encompassing inventory marketing platform with the release of TURNX. The /AI/-powered solution brings real-time pricing, demand, and competitor data right to a dealer's desktop, eliminating digital waste and maximizing profit potential.

The product release comes at a pivotal time for LotLinx as it expands its mission to solve dealership marketing inconsistencies and aims to operationalize the vehicle sales process from the point of acquisition.

Powered by LotLinx /AI/, the browser extension leverages in-market data to provide VIN-level insights on any internet site hosting a VIN, including Vehicle Details Pages and Search Results Pages. This readily-available data is intended to aid dealers throughout the acquisition, pricing, and marketing processes. TURNX provides insight into active buyer demand, letting dealers know if, and when, the time is right to move on a new unit. Dealers leveraging the in-site extension can accelerate inventory turn by understanding the level of marketing necessary to sell each unit - before they buy.

VIN-level campaigns can be launched directly from the browser extension; and dealers can avoid routine, calendar-based markdowns by proactively pricing new and used inventory based on unbiased pricing recommendations.

TURNX creates full transparency between a dealership's management, sales, marketing, and inventory departments, allowing each department knowledge of the vehicle details at any point in time.

"TURNX not only brings real-time buyer demand data at the VIN level to the general manager's desktop, but to the entire dealership," says Lance Schafer, LotLinx GM of Product & Technology. "This is the kind of data that will allow dealers to become VIN-aware and help them make more effective and profitable decisions."

The company will be releasing TURNx to dealers who visit the virtual LotLinx Booth during the 2021 NADA Show. Dealership owners, managers, and principals can request meetings at the virtual booth February 4th to the 11th or by visiting www.lotlinx.com/NADA2021 and be entered to win a Whistling Straits weekend getaway at Destination Kohler. If you're not attending the show but are interested in gaining early access to TURNx, visit www.lotlinx.com/extension.

About LotLinx:

LotLinx is the automotive industry's leading Vehicle Marketing System. Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, NH, LotLinx harnesses today's industry data to develop a specific marketing plan for each vehicle on a dealer's lot. With a proven track record of progressing dealers to #1 in their markets, LotLinx is committed to providing precision-level marketing that accelerates inventory turn, increases gross margin, and returns control back to the dealer. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com or email [email protected] .

