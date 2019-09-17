LotLinx Welcomes Neal Gann as President

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the auto industry's leading VIN Demand Platform™, announced today that award-winning automotive marketing executive Neal Gann will join the company's senior leadership team as President. Gann's track record of generating efficiencies and growing revenue makes him a key player in maintaining the accelerated growth LotLinx continues to experience.

At LotLinx, Neal will initially lead Channel Partnerships, OEM relationships, and Marketing - including the next launch of their AI-powered search engine marketing solution, SEM /AI/. Neal joins the LotLinx team from a five-year tenure at Showroom Logic, at which he led the company to win Google Innovator of the Year, top four consecutive years on INC's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies list at position #26, and ultimately sell to Raycom Media/Pure Cars.

In addition to Showroom Logic, Gann has held several executive positions over the last 20 years that include AutoBytel and HomeNet.

"With his relentless drive for success and an unrivaled ability to nurture partnerships, Neal will be of great value to the team," says LotLinx Chairman and CEO Len Short. "When I first met Neal years ago, I knew I wanted to work with him someday. We are very proud to have him on the team."

"I've been in the automotive digital marketing space for 20+ years and have always admired LotLinx for its innovation," adds Neal. "Len and the team have developed a tool that revolutionizes the way dealers and OEMs approach inventory sales strategies. I'm excited to bring my expertise and background to LotLinx, and look forward to helping our customers and partners succeed."

This announcement follows the recent addition of Sean Peoples, marking another significant milestone for LotLinx as it continues to release AI-powered product updates that improve inventory turn for dealers.

About LotLinx:

LotLinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN demand /AI/ technologies. Founded in 2012 and based out of Chicago, IL LotLinx provides a VIN Demand Platform™ that enables precision retailing via patented data science and /AI/ technologies. The company has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Crain's Chicago Business' 2018 Fast 50 list, annual recognition on the Auto Remarketing Power 300 list, several Automotive Website Awards (AWAs), and a spot on 2019's Most Promising Automotive Technology Solutions list by CIO Review. LotLinx is committed to providing unparalleled technology to the direct benefit of the dealerships they serve. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

