Lotta Ferm Appointed as Interim CFO at Medivir

Feb 18, 2019, 02:51 ET

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) as previously announced, Erik Björk will leave the role as Medivir's CFO. Lotta Ferm will assume the role as interim CFO as of March 1st. Recruitment of a permanent CFO is ongoing.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. http://www.medivir.com/

