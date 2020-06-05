Lotta Lyrå Leaves SCA's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to avoid conflicts of interest, Lotta Lyrå has decided to resign from SCA's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

"We thank Lotta Lyrå for valuable contributions to the company", says Pär Boman, Chairman of SCA's Board of Directors.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. In 2019, the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6bn (EUR 1.9bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt

Senior Vice President, Communications

tel +46-60-19-34 98

Katarina Nilsson

General Counsel and Secretary to the Board

tel +46-60-19-31-29

