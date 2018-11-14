Lottabody Debuts NEW Milk & Honey Collection To Address Growing Demands Of The 'Product Conscious' Naturalista

The NEW Milk & Honey collection by Lottabody includes a cream shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, curl defining mousse and edge control gel. The formulas, with milk and honey, provide a number of benefits to natural hair; nourishing and treating dry, rough strands and restoring moisture for healthy-looking hair. Milk & Honey joins 17 existing products in the Lottabody family, belonging to its signature collection of Coconut & Shea Oils.

"The Milk & Honey line contains ingredients that carry moisturizing properties for the savvy, healthy-hair conscious consumer," said Vice-President of Multicultural Marketing, Jolorie Williams. "Lottabody is excited to bring our customers a solution for healthy-looking hair at an affordable cost."

Lottabody's NEW Milk & Honey collection includes:

RESTORE ME Cream Shampoo ( $4.99 ; 10.1 oz.) – Removes Product Build-Up, Restores Moisture, Makes Hair Soft & Manageable

( ; 10.1 oz.) – Removes Product Build-Up, Restores Moisture, Makes Hair Soft & Manageable RESTORE ME Cream Conditioner ( $4.99 ; 10.1 oz.) – Deeply Moisturizes, Makes Hair Soft & Manageable

( ; 10.1 oz.) – Deeply Moisturizes, Makes Hair Soft & Manageable NOURISH ME Leave-In Conditioner ( $5.49 ; 8 oz.) – Locks-In Moisture, Continuous, Intense Hydration, Detangles & Adds Shine

( ; 8 oz.) – Locks-In Moisture, Continuous, Intense Hydration, Detangles & Adds Shine REFINE ME Curl Defining Mousse ( $5.49 ; 7 oz.) – Medium Hold for Soft Curls, Defines Curls, Adds Body & Shine

( ; 7 oz.) – Medium Hold for Soft Curls, Defines Curls, Adds Body & Shine TAME ME 24Hr Edge Control ( $4.49 ; 2.25 oz.) – Adds Incredible Shine, Non-Flaking, Sticky or Greasy, Lays Edges to Perfection for up to 24 hours

*The NEW Milk & Honey collection will be available in local beauty supply stores nationwide.*

About Lottabody

A styling favorite for years, Lottabody provides hair care and styling product solutions at affordable prices for both consumers and professionals. The professional line boasts the concentrated Lottabody Setting Lotion which is perfect for wet setting, blow styling or waving natural or relaxed hair. Lottabody has 22 hair care and styling products between the Milk & Honey and Coconut & Shea Oils lines, which includes a selection of shampoos, conditioners, relaxers and styling aids enriched with natural ingredients. Items in the NEW Milk & Honey collection may be found at beauty and barber supply stores, while the Coconut & Shea Oils collection may be found at Target, Sally Beauty Supply, Wal-Mart and in beauty and barber supply stores. For more information on complete product offerings, visit http://lottabody.com . Join Team Lottabody on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @lovelottabody.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Fraser

cfraser@theprshoppe.biz

347-688-6486

SOURCE Lottabody

Related Links

https://lottabody.com

