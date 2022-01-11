Lottery Market to Record 8.41% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. Offers a Wide Range of Lottery Games such as Lotto, Euromillions, Thunderball, etc| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., and China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. lottery, among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries)

Type (terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries) Geographies: APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, theLottery Market is expected to increase by USD 194.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 38% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Lottery Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of lottery games such as Lotto, Euromillions, Thunderball, lotto hotpicks and others

The company offers a wide range of lotteries such as CTG and KENO-type lottery, Video Lottery, New Media Lottery, and others. Florida Lottery - The company offers a wide range of lottery games such as fantasy 5, Powerball, pick 3, megamillions, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

The Lottery Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is a key market for lotteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Lottery Market Driver:

Increasing penetration of online lottery :

The increasing penetration of online lottery will fuel the growth of the lottery market size. The growth in the online lottery is attributed to the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones. Owing to the ease of access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms, consumers are easily able to participate in the lottery.

Adoption of technologies:

Vendors are using advanced technologies such as graphics and interactive bots, which have become popular in the gaming arena, to make the online lottery more attractive for consumers. The adoption of online platforms is a strategy through which vendors are trying to provide a better experience to customers as well as tap on the growing use of smartphones by consumers. Lottery companies, including large entertainment companies that provide a huge portfolio of entertainment products, are increasingly using these platforms to promote lottery as well as create awareness and interest among consumers.

Lottery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 194.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

