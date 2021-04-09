Lottery Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, & Forecast | Technavio

The lottery market is expected to grow by USD 194.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. 

The increasing penetration of online lottery, growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability, and adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion are few of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations on lottery in various regions, socio-economic impact of lotteries and popularity of other forms of gambling and black market will hamper the market growth.

Lottery Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the terminal-based games segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Lottery Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is a key market for lotteries in APAC. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
  • China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
  • Florida Lottery
  • International Game Technology plc
  • INTRALOT SA
  • Lotto NZ
  • New York State Gaming Commission
  • Scientific Games Corp.
  • The California State Lottery
  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

