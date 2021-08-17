Lottery Market In the US 2020-2024: Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery Emerge as Dominant Market Players - Technavio

The growing adoption of marketing strategies, surging penetration of smartphones, and the emerging popularity of lottery due to low adoption cost and easy availability are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, various trends including advancing technologies, increasing strategic alliances, and surging organic growth are anticipated to boost the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, factors such as the socio-economic impact of lotteries, the prevalence of the black market, and the presence of stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/lottery-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Lottery Market In US: Type Landscape

The report segments the lottery market in the US by type into scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries. Scratch-off games were the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024.

Lottery Market In US: Platform Landscape

By platform, the traditional segment was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market. The report also offers exhaustive analytical data on the online platform segment for clients to make effective and informed business decisions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports:

Gambling Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lottery Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024



Companies Covered:

Arizona Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Florida Lottery

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Pennsylvania Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games Corp.

Texas Lottery Commission

The California State Lottery

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Traditional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arizona Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Florida Lottery

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Pennsylvania Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games Corp.

Texas Lottery Commission

The California State Lottery

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio