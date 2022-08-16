Lottery Market in US - Growing Adoption of Marketing Strategies to Increase Ticket Sales Will Boost the Market Growth

Aug 16, 2022, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the LOTTERY MARKET GROWTH IN US is the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales. Vendors are following integrated marketing communication and using newspapers, magazines, and social media such as YouTube and Facebook to sell their products. These communication channels are playing a key role in generating product awareness in the US. For instance, Georgia Lottery uses a classic billboard display with illuminated numbers to draw in consumers and encourage ticket sales. Similarly, the New York State Gaming Commission (New York Lottery) has a portfolio of commercials, which are strategically developed to attract consumers. One of their TV spots includes a musical number and focuses on the statistics of the game. Lottery companies, including large entertainment companies, are increasingly using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube to promote lottery and create awareness and interest among consumers. Raising awareness and brand engagement are the major objectives and benefits of social media marketing and the promotion of lottery. This is increasing the consumer base, thereby driving the growth of the lottery market in US during the forecast period.
Key Lottery Market in US Highlights –
- The lottery market value in US is set to grow by USD 27.9 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 5.24%.
- The lottery market in US is segmented by Type (scratch-off games, terminal-based game, and sports lotteries) and Platform (traditional and online).
- The lottery market in US report offers information on several market vendors, including Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery among others.
- The growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales is notably driving the lottery market in US growth, although factors such as socio-economic impact of lotteries may impede the market growth. Moreover, advancing technologies is the major trend influencing lottery market growth in the US.
- The lottery market share in US growth by the scratch-off games will be significant during the forecast period.
What are the Top Players Doing to Compete in the Market?
The lottery market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are adopting growth strategies such as investing in R&D to compete in the market. For instance –
- Arizona Lottery - The company offers Arizona lottery to support Arizona programs for the public benefit.
Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are also focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Lottery Market in US Also Covers the Following Areas –
Lottery Market Sizing in US
Lottery Market Forecast in US
Lottery Market Analysis in US
|
Lottery Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 27.9 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.24
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Casinos and Gaming
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Scratch-off games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Terminal-based games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Sports lotteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Platform
7 Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive Landscape
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 33: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 35: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 36: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Arizona Lottery
- Exhibit 38: Arizona Lottery - Overview
- Exhibit 39: Arizona Lottery - Product and service
- Exhibit 40: Arizona Lottery - Key offerings
- 10.4 Connecticut Lottery Corp.
- Exhibit 41: Connecticut Lottery Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: Connecticut Lottery Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 43: Connecticut Lottery Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Florida Lottery
- Exhibit 44: Florida Lottery - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Florida Lottery - Product and service
- Exhibit 46: Florida Lottery - Key offerings
- 10.6 International Game Technology plc
- Exhibit 47: International Game Technology plc - Overview
- Exhibit 48: International Game Technology plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: International Game Technology plc- Key news
- Exhibit 50: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 New York State Gaming Commission
- Exhibit 52: New York State Gaming Commission - Overview
- Exhibit 53: New York State Gaming Commission - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: New York State Gaming Commission - Key offerings
- 10.8 Pennsylvania Lottery
- Exhibit 55: Pennsylvania Lottery - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Pennsylvania Lottery - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Pennsylvania Lottery - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pollard Banknote Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Pollard Banknote Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Pollard Banknote Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Pollard Banknote Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Pollard Banknote Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Scientific Games Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Scientific Games Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Scientific Games Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Scientific Games Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Scientific Games Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Texas Lottery Commission
- Exhibit 66: Texas Lottery Commission - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Texas Lottery Commission - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Texas Lottery Commission - Key offerings
- 10.12 The California State Lottery
- Exhibit 69: The California State Lottery - Overview
- Exhibit 70: The California State Lottery - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: The California State Lottery - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 73: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 75: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations
