Lottery Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 50.25 Bn, New Launches to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market growth in North America is driven by new launches. Vendors are focusing on organic growth strategies, including the launch of new lottery game tickets and platforms. To encourage participation, they are introducing new games and tickets in traditional offline as well as online platforms. For instance, in JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY, for USD 1, players can get a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket has three sets of numbers that can be matched with the winning numbers drawn. In addition, by adding Combo for an extra USD 1, players can also get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket. Such launches are expected to fuel the growth of the lottery market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026

Key Lottery Market in North America Highlights

The lottery market value in North America is set to grow by USD 50.25 billion , progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 5.0%.

The lottery market in North America is segmented by platform (traditional and online) and type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries.

The lottery market in North America report offers information on several market vendors, including Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery, among others.

New launches are notably driving the growth of the lottery market in North America, although factors such as security and credibility issues related to lotteries may impede the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms is the major trend influencing lottery market growth in North America.

The lottery market share growth in North America through the traditional platform will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the Top Players Doing to Compete in the Market?

The lottery market in North America is fragmented, and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. For instance –

Arizona Lottery - The company offers lotteries such as Mega Millions, Powerball, the Pick, and Triple Twist.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors are also focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The lottery market also covers the following areas:

Lottery Market Sizing

Lottery Market Forecast

Lottery Market Analysis

Lottery Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 50.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

