Lottery Market Size to grow by USD 194.14 Bn | 38% of the Growth from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Lottery Market Regional Highlights

APAC emerged as the largest revenue-generation economy in the lottery market. The region is anticipated to account for the largest market growth during the forecast period mainly due to the relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population. Furthermore, the region will contribute to 38% of the overall growth during the forecast period with China emerging as the largest contributor.

Lottery Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report has categorized the global lottery market as a part of the global casinos and gaming market. An in-depth value chain analysis is also available with our extensive report. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the lottery market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies.

Our lottery market report covers the following areas:

Lottery Market Trend & Driver:

The increasing penetration of online lottery will fuel the growth of the lottery market size. Market players are using advanced technologies such as graphics and interactive bots, which have become popular in the gaming arena, to make the online lottery more attractive for consumers. The adoption of online platforms is a strategy through which vendors are trying to provide a better experience to customers as well as tap on the growing use of smartphones by consumers.

In addition, the adoption of technologies by lottery operators is another factor supporting the lottery market share growth. The global lottery market is highly regulated and is mostly dominated by government entities, and hence, it is difficult to expand the business. With more people going online, lottery vendors need to shift from typical instant games by providing players greater social experience and interaction while playing in groups. Furthermore, the prominence of big data and the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will also change the prospects of the global lottery market.

Lottery Market Vendor Landscape

The lottery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing new games with different price ranges to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are leveraging technology to offer innovative solutions and product offerings. For instance, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. offers a wide range of lottery games such as Lotto, Euromillions, thunderball, lotto hotpicks, and others.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Lotto NZ

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Scientific Games Corp.

The California State Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Lottery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 194.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Lotto NZ

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Scientific Games Corp.

The California State Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

