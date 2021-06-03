Lottie London Continues to Expand in the U.S.

"We have built this brand with approachability at its core, and this carries through product innovation to the retailers that we partner with," Nora Zukauskaite, Head of Global Marketing shares . "By expanding to Walmart, we're not only staying true to our brand, but more importantly, we are giving our #LottieSquad more opportunities to create fresh looks with our products."

Lottie London is 100% cruelty-free and the products coming to Walmart are 100% vegan. Lottie London products will be available at Walmart.com and in 598 Walmart stores from June 2021. All products will range from $5.98 - $10.98.

